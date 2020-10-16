KickToken (KICK) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. KickToken has a market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $527,348.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickToken token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Dcoin, HitBTC, KuCoin and Mercatox. Over the last week, KickToken has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00038717 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008812 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006378 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005624 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $548.88 or 0.04836237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00031288 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001839 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KICK is a token. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,247,037,842,332 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,658,619,203 tokens. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

KickToken Token Trading

KickToken can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Exmo, CoinBene, Bilaxy, Livecoin, Mercatox, Gate.io, Coinsbit, Dcoin, ProBit Exchange, P2PB2B, HitBTC, BitMart, TOKOK, KuCoin, ABCC, COSS and OOOBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

