King DAG (KDAG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.50 Million

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 16th. One King DAG token can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00002067 BTC on popular exchanges. King DAG has a market capitalization of $11.50 million and approximately $4.23 million worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, King DAG has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00267278 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00093633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00034768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.93 or 0.01409193 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00150492 BTC.

About King DAG

King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,001,545 tokens. The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation. King DAG’s official website is kdag.io.

King DAG Token Trading

King DAG can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire King DAG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase King DAG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

