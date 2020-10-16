Kleros (PNK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.99 Million

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One Kleros token can now be bought for about $0.0338 or 0.00000298 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $18.67 million and approximately $5.99 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kleros has traded down 46% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003925 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001181 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000025 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00020733 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000081 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 553,202,265 tokens. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kleros Token Trading

Kleros can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

