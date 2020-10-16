KONICA MINOLTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.95

KONICA MINOLTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.95 and last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 530 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.27 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.75.

About KONICA MINOLTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNCAY)

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in business technologies, industrial, and healthcare businesses in Japan, the United States, European countries, China, Asia, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, laser printers, filing devices, software and peripheral devices, digital color printing systems, digital color-proofing systems, computer to plate, prepress production systems, digital monochrome printing systems, inkjet printheads, inkjet textile printers, and inkjet inks, as well as print and cloud services.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for KONICA MINOLTA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONICA MINOLTA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.