Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $29.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 53.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KRA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Kraton from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kraton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Shares of KRA traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.40. 18,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,303. Kraton has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $29.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $923.07 million, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.03 and a 200 day moving average of $15.17.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.22. Kraton had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $355.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Kraton will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kraton by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Kraton by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Kraton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Kraton by 933.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 10,982 shares during the period. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

