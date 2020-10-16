Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Director Elena Ridloff Acquires 2,630 Shares

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Director Elena Ridloff purchased 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $49,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Kronos Bio stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.06. The stock had a trading volume of 212,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,968. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $34.90.

About Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, a selective inhibitor targeting spleen tyrosine kinase in acute myeloid leukemia patients.

