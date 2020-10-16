Kusama (KSM) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $21.86 Million

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $240.19 million and approximately $21.86 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kusama token can now be purchased for $28.36 or 0.00249923 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kusama has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00267021 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00094471 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00034983 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $160.23 or 0.01412172 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00150087 BTC.

Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 tokens. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kusama can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

