KZ Cash Market Cap Tops $2,715.50 (KZC)

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. KZ Cash has a market capitalization of $2,715.50 and approximately $5.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KZ Cash has traded down 8% against the dollar. One KZ Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including BitBay and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000032 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00042789 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003892 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 68.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000018 BTC.

KZ Cash Coin Profile

KZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz. KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz.

KZ Cash Coin Trading

KZ Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and BitBay. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KZ Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

