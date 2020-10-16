Laboratory Co. of America Holdings to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $5.68 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Laboratory Co. of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut expects that the medical research company will earn $5.68 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s Q4 2020 earnings at $5.22 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $15.84 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $15.03 EPS.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.79. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share.

LH has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.26.

Shares of LH stock opened at $192.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $206.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,312,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,952,000 after buying an additional 1,680,506 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,570,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $324,942,000 after buying an additional 695,317 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,419,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $235,762,000 after buying an additional 9,933 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,130,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,800,000 after buying an additional 91,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,053,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $133,117,000 after buying an additional 60,312 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

