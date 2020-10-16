Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) will report $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Ladder Capital reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ladder Capital.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $24.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.41 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.66.

NYSE LADR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.14. The company had a trading volume of 767,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,724. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average of $7.48. The company has a market cap of $859.62 million, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 2.26. Ladder Capital has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 69.85 and a current ratio of 69.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LADR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 56.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. 48.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

