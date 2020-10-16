Laird Superfood (NYSE:LSF) Shares Up 10.3%

Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSE:LSF) shot up 10.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $49.95 and last traded at $49.17. 100,234 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 170,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.59.

In other news, major shareholder Manifesto Ventures Pbc Danone bought 90,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,020.00.

Laird Superfood Company Profile (NYSE:LSF)

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, and performance mushroom supplements; and coffee, tea, and hot chocolate products.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Laird Superfood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laird Superfood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.