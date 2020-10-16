Lamden (TAU) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $168,143.00

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $4.77 million and $168,143.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lamden has traded down 26.4% against the dollar. One Lamden token can currently be bought for $0.0336 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, DEx.top, HitBTC and Bilaxy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00022423 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000134 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lamden Token Profile

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io.

Lamden Token Trading

Lamden can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Radar Relay, HitBTC, DEx.top and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

