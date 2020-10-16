LBRY Credits (LBC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.41 Million

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be bought for about $0.0198 or 0.00000174 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Trade By Trade, Poloniex and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. LBRY Credits has a total market cap of $9.41 million and $762,333.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008823 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00264255 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00093736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00034612 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $161.01 or 0.01419145 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00150496 BTC.

LBRY Credits Profile

LBRY Credits’ launch date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 692,117,994 coins and its circulating supply is 476,068,138 coins. LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, Poloniex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LBRY Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

