Lead Wallet 24-Hour Volume Tops $92,020.00 (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 16th. Over the last week, Lead Wallet has traded 113.3% higher against the US dollar. One Lead Wallet token can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Lead Wallet has a total market capitalization of $528,215.22 and approximately $92,020.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00267278 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00093633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00034768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.93 or 0.01409193 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00150492 BTC.

About Lead Wallet

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 454,310,845 tokens. The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog. The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io.

Buying and Selling Lead Wallet

Lead Wallet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lead Wallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lead Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

