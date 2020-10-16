LEOcoin Price Tops $0.0462 (LC4)

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LC4) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 16th. One LEOcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0462 or 0.00000431 BTC on major exchanges. LEOcoin has a market cap of $69,386.94 and approximately $344.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LEOcoin has traded up 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,338.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.88 or 0.03244371 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.45 or 0.02208709 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.58 or 0.00419632 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.68 or 0.01055518 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00010444 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.41 or 0.00550438 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00046024 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000208 BTC.

LEOcoin Profile

LC4 is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 tokens. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LEOcoin is www.lc4foundation.org.

Buying and Selling LEOcoin

LEOcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEOcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LEOcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

