LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Trading Up 6.4%

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) shares were up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.16 and last traded at $7.11. Approximately 1,499,272 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,842,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.68.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised LexinFintech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. TheStreet downgraded LexinFintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded LexinFintech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of LexinFintech in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on LexinFintech in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LexinFintech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in LexinFintech in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in LexinFintech in the first quarter valued at $62,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in LexinFintech in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in LexinFintech by 73.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in LexinFintech by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

LexinFintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:LX)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

