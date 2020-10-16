LHT (LHT) Price Reaches $0.0145

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. LHT has a total market cap of $724,771.83 and approximately $118.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LHT has traded 27% lower against the US dollar. One LHT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0145 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B, Exrates and Alterdice.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001834 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000377 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002548 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000964 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000131 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official Twitter account is @

LHT Coin Trading

LHT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Alterdice, Exrates and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

