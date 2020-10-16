Lightinthebox (NYSE:LITB) Trading Up 10.2%

Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd-ADR (NYSE:LITB) was up 10.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.71. Approximately 724,785 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 586,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LITB shares. ValuEngine cut Lightinthebox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Lightinthebox from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.79 million, a P/E ratio of 45.17 and a beta of 0.53.

Lightinthebox (NYSE:LITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lightinthebox had a return on equity of 150.19% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $113.88 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lightinthebox stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd-ADR (NYSE:LITB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 103,014 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Lightinthebox as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lightinthebox (NYSE:LITB)

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online retail company worldwide. It provides apparel products, including customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home and garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

