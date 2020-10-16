Lightstreams (PHT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3,455.00

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 16th. Lightstreams has a total market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $3,455.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lightstreams has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. One Lightstreams coin can now be bought for $0.0368 or 0.00000324 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lightstreams alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00039027 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008815 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00005988 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $547.49 or 0.04825794 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00031299 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00045585 BTC.

About Lightstreams

PHT is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,928,016 coins. Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io. Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lightstreams’ official message board is medium.com/lightstreams.

Buying and Selling Lightstreams

Lightstreams can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightstreams should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightstreams using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightstreams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightstreams and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.