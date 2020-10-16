Lisk (LSK) Trading Down 7.3% Over Last 7 Days

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 16th. Lisk has a total market cap of $135.36 million and $2.41 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can now be bought for $1.07 or 0.00009452 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Bitbns, Upbit and Binance. During the last week, Lisk has traded down 7.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00026739 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00019037 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00017561 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008923 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003409 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 142,161,889 coins and its circulating supply is 126,152,600 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lisk is forum.lisk.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, OKEx, Huobi, Coindeal, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, HitBTC, Livecoin, Upbit, ChaoEX, Cryptopia, Bit-Z, BitBay, Coinroom, Gate.io, Coinbe, Poloniex, Bitbns, YoBit, Exrates, CoinEgg and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

