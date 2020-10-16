Litecoin Plus (LCP) Price Tops $0.0310

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 16th. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0310 or 0.00000273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded up 50.1% against the dollar. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $85,268.40 and $126.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,096.94 or 3.26899997 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00019001 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP. Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co.

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

Litecoin Plus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

