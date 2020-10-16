Litecoin Trading 1.4% Lower This Week (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $47.31 or 0.00416916 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. Litecoin has a market cap of $3.11 billion and approximately $2.32 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00010424 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000038 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003523 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002507 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 65,681,678 coins. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly.

