Lition (LIT) Reaches One Day Volume of $178,554.00

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One Lition token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Dcoin, Hotbit, IDEX and Bilaxy. Lition has a total market cap of $4.57 million and $178,554.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lition has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Lition

Lition (CRYPTO:LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 tokens. Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins. Lition’s official website is www.lition.io.

Lition Token Trading

Lition can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox, Hotbit, ProBit Exchange, Bilaxy and Dcoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

