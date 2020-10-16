LockTrip Market Cap Achieves $5.39 Million (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded down 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. During the last week, LockTrip has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. One LockTrip token can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00003177 BTC on exchanges. LockTrip has a market cap of $5.39 million and $377.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00028650 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003199 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 48% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LockTrip Profile

LockTrip (CRYPTO:LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com.

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

