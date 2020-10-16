LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Shares Up 10.4%

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LOGC)’s stock price shot up 10.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.86 and last traded at $6.61. 210,606 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 103,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.99.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOGC. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut LogicBio Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $202.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a current ratio of 9.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.97.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.13. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LogicBio Therapeutics Inc will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LogicBio Therapeutics news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 1,481,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,888,892.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bioscience Plc Arix sold 273,584 shares of LogicBio Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $2,062,823.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 375,776 shares of company stock worth $2,938,157 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. 48.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOGC)

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

