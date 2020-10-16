Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) (TSE:LUG) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) in a report issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Cormark analyst N. Dion anticipates that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LUG. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$14.25 to C$14.75 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Haywood Securities raised Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$11.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Eight Capital increased their price target on Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from C$14.75 to C$16.75 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) stock opened at C$12.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion and a PE ratio of -18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.38. Lundin Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of C$5.82 and a 52 week high of C$13.49.

In other news, insider Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$11.31 per share, with a total value of C$2,262,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,396,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$49,738,624.56.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,786 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It also focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

