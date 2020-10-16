LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $102.16

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA Unsponsored (OTCMKTS:LVMUY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $102.16 and last traded at $101.88, with a volume of 181920 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $100.05.

LVMUY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

Get LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $257.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

About LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY)

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury products company. The company operates through Wines and Spirits; Fashion and Leather Goods; Perfumes and Cosmetics; Watches and Jewelry; Selective Retailing; and Other Activities business groups. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, Château Cheval Blanc, Château d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom Pérignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, Moët & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.