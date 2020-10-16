Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CFO Jean X. Hu Sells 19,706 Shares

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CFO Jean X. Hu sold 19,706 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $842,825.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,238,726.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $42.96. 4,421,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,487,368. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $45.04. The company has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.94.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.88 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 50.67% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,534,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $328,906,000 after purchasing an additional 355,517 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,979,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $420,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947,456 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,582,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,744 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,645,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,478 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,093,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,998 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRVL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Marvell Technology Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.96.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

