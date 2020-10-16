MASTERNET (MASH) Achieves Market Cap of $4,319.13

MASTERNET (CURRENCY:MASH) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 16th. One MASTERNET token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and STEX. MASTERNET has a total market capitalization of $4,319.13 and $237.00 worth of MASTERNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MASTERNET has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00267044 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00094682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00034894 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $160.05 or 0.01409927 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00150071 BTC.

About MASTERNET

MASTERNET’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,686,740 tokens. MASTERNET’s official website is akasicglobal.io. The Reddit community for MASTERNET is /r/MasternetMASH and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MASTERNET’s official Twitter account is @MasternetMASH.

MASTERNET Token Trading

MASTERNET can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASTERNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASTERNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MASTERNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

