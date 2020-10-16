McCarthy & Stone plc (MCS.L) (LON:MCS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of McCarthy & Stone plc (MCS.L) (LON:MCS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 114.67 ($1.50).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCS. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone plc (MCS.L) in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.18) price target on shares of McCarthy & Stone plc (MCS.L) in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone plc (MCS.L) in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on McCarthy & Stone plc (MCS.L) from GBX 82 ($1.07) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

MCS stock opened at GBX 72.20 ($0.94) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $397.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96. McCarthy & Stone plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 36.51 ($0.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 160.20 ($2.09). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 71.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 71.14.

McCarthy & Stone plc (MCS.L) Company Profile

McCarthy & Stone plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the retirement housing market in the United Kingdom. The company designs, builds, manages, and sells retirement developments. It offers retirement living developments, which provide apartments for customers aged 60 and over; and retirement living plus developments, which are designed for customers aged 70 and over, as well as offers retirement properties with management services, domestic assistance, personal care, and additional support.

