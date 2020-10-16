Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.25.

Several analysts have recently commented on MEDP shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Medpace from $95.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Truist upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

In other news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $404,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 37,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total transaction of $3,904,067.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,718,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,495,081.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,022,966 shares of company stock worth $123,052,705. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Medpace by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Medpace by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Medpace by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Medpace by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medpace by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MEDP stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,857. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.30 and a 200-day moving average of $100.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08 and a beta of 1.36. Medpace has a twelve month low of $58.72 and a twelve month high of $144.49.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $205.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.17 million. Medpace had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

