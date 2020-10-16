Memetic / PepeCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $257,460.02 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 16th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $257,460.02 and $583.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Memetic / PepeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.10 or 0.00582912 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004093 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00033819 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004843 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $367.93 or 0.03244446 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000093 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000605 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

Memetic / PepeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Memetic / PepeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memetic / PepeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.