Metacoin Reaches Market Cap of $37.67 Million (MTC)

Metacoin (CURRENCY:MTC) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. During the last week, Metacoin has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metacoin has a market cap of $37.67 million and $178,820.00 worth of Metacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001233 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00039222 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008835 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006380 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006037 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $545.87 or 0.04822083 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00031341 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00045662 BTC.

MTC is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Metacoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 269,890,195 coins. Metacoin’s official Twitter account is @Docademic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metacoin is metacoin.network.

Metacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

