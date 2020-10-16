MetalNRG plc (MNRG.L) (LON:MNRG) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.20

MetalNRG plc (MNRG.L) (LON:MNRG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.02), with a volume of 43520901 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.88 ($0.01).

The firm has a market cap of $2.28 million and a P/E ratio of -3.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.55.

MetalNRG plc (MNRG.L) (LON:MNRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported GBX (0.11) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter.

MetalNRG plc (MNRG.L) Company Profile (LON:MNRG)

MetalNRG plc, a natural resource investing company, invests in, explores for, and develops various mineral properties. It owns interest in the Gold Ridge project comprising approximately 2,305 acres of tenement, including 343 acres of patented mining claims, 112 company-owned un-patented mining claims, and 12 leased un-patented mining claims located in Arizona, the United States.

