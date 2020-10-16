Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Hits $0.44

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One Meter Governance token can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00003885 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $1.02 million and $292,594.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00266484 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00093438 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00034791 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $160.35 or 0.01413133 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00150376 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 tokens. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

Meter Governance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

