Michael Tobin Acquires 5,000 Shares of Audioboom Group PLC (LON:BOOM) Stock

Audioboom Group PLC (LON:BOOM) insider Michael Tobin purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 196 ($2.56) per share, with a total value of £9,800 ($12,803.76).

Shares of BOOM opened at GBX 194.03 ($2.53) on Friday. Audioboom Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 125 ($1.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 284.85 ($3.72). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 171.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 185.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.32, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $25.30 million and a PE ratio of -4.25.

Audioboom Group Company Profile

Audioboom Group plc operates an audio platform for hosting, distributing and monetizing content. The Company works with approximately 2,400 active broadcasters, content creators and podcasters around the world, and hosts in over 7,400 content channels. The Company’s hosting and distribution platform allows partners to embed, share through social channels and re-syndicate their content.

