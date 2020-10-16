Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Cascend Securities from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Cascend Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.46% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Cowen cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,470,879. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.01 and its 200-day moving average is $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $662,016.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,867,325.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 628.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Micron Technology by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in Micron Technology by 261.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.