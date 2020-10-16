MidasProtocol (MAS) Market Cap Reaches $269,866.77

MidasProtocol (CURRENCY:MAS) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. MidasProtocol has a total market cap of $269,866.77 and approximately $10,177.00 worth of MidasProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MidasProtocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kyber Network. Over the last seven days, MidasProtocol has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008825 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00267260 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00093648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00034774 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.23 or 0.01412905 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00150454 BTC.

About MidasProtocol

MidasProtocol’s total supply is 270,540,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 195,540,521 tokens. MidasProtocol’s official website is midasprotocol.io. MidasProtocol’s official Twitter account is @MidasProtocol.

MidasProtocol Token Trading

MidasProtocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MidasProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MidasProtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MidasProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

