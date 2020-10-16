Minereum (MNE) Price Reaches $0.30 on Major Exchanges

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. In the last week, Minereum has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Minereum has a total market capitalization of $3.14 million and approximately $1,335.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minereum token can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00002684 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00267044 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00094682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00034894 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $160.05 or 0.01409927 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00150071 BTC.

About Minereum

Minereum was first traded on April 14th, 2017. Minereum’s total supply is 10,313,416 tokens. Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Minereum

Minereum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

