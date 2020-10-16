MIR COIN Price Tops $0.0094 (MIR)

MIR COIN (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 16th. One MIR COIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex and LATOKEN. Over the last seven days, MIR COIN has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar. MIR COIN has a total market cap of $7.35 million and $43,226.00 worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008824 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00262659 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00093935 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00034637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $160.82 or 0.01417669 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00150271 BTC.

About MIR COIN

MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 780,627,481 coins. MIR COIN’s official message board is medium.com/@blockchainmir. The official website for MIR COIN is www.mircoin.io. MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MIR COIN Coin Trading

MIR COIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIR COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIR COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MIR COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

