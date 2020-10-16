Monero Classic (XMC) Achieves Market Cap of $5.86 Million

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00002696 BTC on popular exchanges. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $5.86 million and approximately $727.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded up 765.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.55 or 0.01071365 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003339 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000058 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

Monero Classic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

