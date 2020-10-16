Monero (XMR) 24-Hour Volume Hits $532.76 Million

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One Monero coin can now be purchased for about $121.55 or 0.01071365 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha, CoinEx and Crex24. During the last week, Monero has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. Monero has a market cap of $2.15 billion and $532.76 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002696 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000058 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,729,820 coins. The official website for Monero is www.monero.cc. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Monero Coin Trading

Monero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, B2BX, Instant Bitex, Crex24, Bitfinex, BTC-Alpha, Liquid, Tux Exchange, BitBay, Bitlish, Ovis, LiteBit.eu, Bisq, Binance, Bitbns, Coinbe, SouthXchange, Graviex, Nanex, OpenLedger DEX, Bittrex, Trade Satoshi, Exrates, Coindeal, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Livecoin, Coinut, Stocks.Exchange, Poloniex, OKEx, HitBTC, Braziliex, TradeOgre, Gate.io, CoinEx, Kraken, Cryptopia, Mercatox, Huobi, DragonEX, Upbit, Bithumb, Coinroom, BTC Trade UA and Cryptomate. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

