MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONOY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 39.7% from the September 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

MONOY opened at $54.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.63 and a 200-day moving average of $38.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.36. MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR has a 1-year low of $20.06 and a 1-year high of $54.47.

Get MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR Company Profile

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, imports and sells MRO products in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety and health protection equipment/signs, logistics/packing goods, office tapes and cleaning supplies, cutting tools/abrasive materials, measurement/surveying equipment, work tools/electric/pneumatic tools, spray oil grease/ adhesion repair/welding supplies, pneumatic equipment/hydraulic equipment/hoses, and bearings/machine parts/casters.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.