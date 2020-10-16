Mooncoin (MOON) 24-Hour Volume Hits $33.00

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded up 21.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Mooncoin has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $33.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mooncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded 36.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.39 or 0.00417664 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00010438 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000038 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003523 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000427 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About Mooncoin

Mooncoin (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,150,383,672 coins. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mooncoin Coin Trading

Mooncoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

