MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.33.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRC. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MRC Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on MRC Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on MRC Global in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

MRC stock opened at $4.69 on Friday. MRC Global has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $15.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.38.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 5.28% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MRC Global will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in MRC Global by 101.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,503,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,404,000 after buying an additional 756,983 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in MRC Global by 60.6% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,349,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,978,000 after buying an additional 509,121 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in MRC Global in the second quarter worth about $2,445,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in MRC Global by 34.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,527,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after buying an additional 389,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in MRC Global in the second quarter worth about $2,146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

