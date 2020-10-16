NAGA (NGC) Market Cap Achieves $5.54 Million

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded up 12% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Over the last week, NAGA has traded up 0% against the dollar. NAGA has a market capitalization of $5.54 million and approximately $9,891.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NAGA token can now be bought for $0.0771 or 0.00000679 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Upbit, Sistemkoin and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NAGA alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00039203 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008810 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00005980 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $548.19 or 0.04829119 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00031308 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00045505 BTC.

About NAGA

NAGA is a token. It launched on November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. NAGA’s official website is www.thenagacoin.com. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NAGA Token Trading

NAGA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Upbit, IDEX, Bittrex and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAGA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NAGA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NAGA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.