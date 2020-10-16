Namecoin (NMC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $547.00

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00003634 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Namecoin has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $6.08 million and $547.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11,346.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.54 or 0.02225668 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.72 or 0.00640870 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011039 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000516 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

