Nanoflex Power (OTCMKTS:OPVS) vs. DSP Group (OTCMKTS:DSPG) Head-To-Head Review

Nanoflex Power (OTCMKTS:OPVS) and DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Nanoflex Power alerts:

This table compares Nanoflex Power and DSP Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nanoflex Power $290,000.00 18.06 -$13.52 million N/A N/A DSP Group $117.61 million 2.95 -$1.19 million $0.29 50.90

DSP Group has higher revenue and earnings than Nanoflex Power.

Volatility & Risk

Nanoflex Power has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DSP Group has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Nanoflex Power and DSP Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nanoflex Power 0 0 0 0 N/A DSP Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

DSP Group has a consensus price target of $21.67, indicating a potential upside of 46.79%. Given DSP Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DSP Group is more favorable than Nanoflex Power.

Profitability

This table compares Nanoflex Power and DSP Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nanoflex Power N/A N/A -2,468.93% DSP Group -2.69% 3.10% 2.31%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Nanoflex Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of DSP Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of DSP Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DSP Group beats Nanoflex Power on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nanoflex Power Company Profile

NanoFlex Power Corporation researches, develops, commercializes, and licenses photovoltaic technologies that enable thin film solar products. The company has worldwide license and right to sublicense intellectual property resulting from its sponsored research programs, which have resulted in a portfolio of issued and pending U.S. patents and their foreign counterparts. Its patented and patent-pending technologies include Gallium Arsenide based solar thin films; and organic photovoltaic materials, architectures, and fabrication processes for ultra-thin solar films offering aesthetics, such as semi-transparency and tinting, and highly flexible form factors. The company's technologies are targeted at various applications comprising portable and off-grid power generation, building applied photovoltaics, building integrated photovoltaics, space vehicles and unmanned aerial vehicles, semi-transparent solar power generating glazing or windows, and ultra-thin solar films for automobiles or other consumer and Internet of Things application, including sensors. NanoFlex Power Corporation was founded in 1994 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies. It also enables converged voice, audio, video, and data connectivity across various mobile, consumer, and enterprise products, including mobile phones, Internet of Things and wearable devices, connected multimedia screens, home automation and security, cordless phones, VoIP systems, and home gateways. The company operates in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, Europe, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It sells its products primarily through distributors, as well as directly to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers. DSP Group, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Nanoflex Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanoflex Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.