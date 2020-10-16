National Bank Financial Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (TSE:SNC)

Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (TSE:SNC) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Snc-Lavalin Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 14th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26.

Get Snc-Lavalin Group alerts:

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.90 billion.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Laurentian raised Snc-Lavalin Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$33.00 price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada raised Snc-Lavalin Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$35.50.

SNC stock opened at C$21.60 on Friday. Snc-Lavalin Group has a twelve month low of C$17.38 and a twelve month high of C$34.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.53.

In other news, Director Zine Edine Smati acquired 2,941 shares of Snc-Lavalin Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$22.43 per share, with a total value of C$65,964.98. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$91,758.84.

Snc-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Snc-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snc-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.