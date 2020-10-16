National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$71.70.

NA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. CIBC upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Eight Capital upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised National Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

TSE:NA traded up C$0.28 on Friday, hitting C$66.65. 1,064,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,737,540. The company has a market cap of $22.37 billion and a PE ratio of 11.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$69.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$61.89. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$38.67 and a 1 year high of C$75.01.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported C$1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.14 by C$0.52. The firm had revenue of C$1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.98 billion. Analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 6.0554693 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 47.25%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

Featured Article: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.